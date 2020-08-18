Stratford writers enjoyed penning tales of rabbit holes and the green grass of home at their monthly meeting.

Five members attended the meeting. The first item on the agenda was a 10-minute exercise. The group wrote stories about "the green, green grass of home".

One of the members wrote about a friend who had the wish to touch the green grass of his farm while ill in hospital. The story continues with a family member bringing the ill person a sod of earth and grass for him to touch.

The "homework" set for August was the writing prompt "Let's go down the rabbit hole". While it was a difficult prompt to write about, all the members managed to write something.

One story described how a rabbit hole caused near disaster on a farm in the middle of a busy season.

Another told about an adventurous kitten and his adventure in a rabbit hole.

• The Stratford writer's club will meet on Thursday, September 10 at 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for the homework is "my first dance". Convenor Maureen Armstrong will be in touch with members if there are any changes.