As the region moved to alert level 2 today Taranaki DHB is reassuring the community it's 'business as usual' in terms of hospital health services.

Taranaki DHB chief operating officer Gillian Campbell says the priority is to keep hospital services running safely and efficiently so patients have good access to the care they need.

"At this stage Taranaki does not have any confirmation of community transmission. We have been involved in ongoing planning for Covid-19 resurgence and have good systems in place that enable us to adapt to this evolving environment."

Hospital services will be continuing "as normal", she says.

"We are continuing to run all our hospital services as normal, but ask people who are unwell in the lead up to their appointment to please call the phone number on their appointment letter to reschedule.

"We continue to use phone and video conferencing where necessary and appropriate, so this may be an option if people are unable to attend an appointment."

The hospital visitor policy remains unchanged at level 2, however this will be reviewed based on advice from the Ministry of Health. Visitors are being asked to be extra vigilant when coming into Taranaki Base or Hāwera Hospital to visit loved ones, she says.

"We ask all visitors to be mindful of our health hygiene protocols and try to physical distance where possible. But our big plead is – please don't visit if you're unwell. We need to keep our patients and staff safe during these uncertain times."

Visitors are also encouraged to download the free NZ COVID Tracer app and register their visit using the QR codes. These codes are available at all hospital entrances and waiting areas, and at Taranaki DHB's community health centres and dental clinics throughout the region. Using the app and QR codes will enable users to create a digital diary of the places they visit.

Taranaki DHB has a dedicated COVID-19 webpage for further advice and information.