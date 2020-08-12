As of noon today, New Zealand moved to alert level 2, with the exception of Auckland, which moved to alert level 3.

For Stratford District Council, this means facilities will be operating under Level 2 guidelines. It asks that residents be patient and adhere to guidelines to keep staff and the community well.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says safety of the community is of the utmost importance and we are focusing on keeping everyone safe while we continue to provide our services.

"Our library, i-Site, service centre and pool are open to the public during normal hours, with public health measures in place to keep us all safe.

"We ask that people continue to be kind, be patient, and help us to deliver safe services to all."

Everyone needs to do their part to help stamp out Covid-19.

"This involves some changes to the way we go about our daily lives, but these are changes that we've successfully lived through before and we can do this again."

If your business with the council can be done by phone, email or online please consider that option before heading to one of the facilities.

Visitors to the Stratford library, TSB Pool Complex, Stratford I-Site and the service centre will have to provide details for contact tracing.

Animal services and building, planning and resource consents will continue as normal.