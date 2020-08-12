Netball Taranaki general manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson has confirmed the cancellation of all netball activity until Monday.

The cancellation follows advice received and considered from Netball New Zealand.

The cancellation includes all competitions, trials, trainings and meetings.

She says it was important to get on the front foot and make timely decisions that can be implemented immediately.

While Netball New Zealand will make further announcements on Friday at 1pm, Jaqua says by then it is too late for Netball Taranaki to make decisions for Friday night Premier and Saturday netball, both of which exceed the gatherings of 100 people.

"Our members may need time to understand any obligations that come from any outcomes.

"The health and safety of players, volunteers and spectators are Netball Taranaki's number one priority," she says.