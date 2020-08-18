The carpark was full at the Taranaki Offroad Racing club day this month.

Nineteen cars showed up to hit the clay in a day that was packed with action from start to finish. The class 3s had great battles as did the Us with good clean racing.

It was great to see Rob and Lance back behind the wheel and good to see Rob win the feature race, with Brendon taking out the day.

There was plenty of action throughout the day. Photo / Supplied

It was also good see people out of town supporting the club.

Crash test dummy of the day had to go to Jon Sarten for using the tyres as a launch pad.