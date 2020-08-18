The industrial area of Stratford was packed with thrills and supporters at the 30th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

There were 39 competitors driving cars and seven motorbikes, managing a practice and three official runs for the competitors.

The event featured the largest number of competitors hosted at the street sprint in over 20 years.

The public enjoyed watching and we were pleased they didn't cause any safety concerns. The community was very supportive of our event and we have only received positive feedback.

The weather for the most part made for great racing, with only a few light showers.

Results by position:

Tim Sillay: 01:26.40, Alan Austin: 01:27.94, Barry Cutelli: 01:28.87, Damian Johnson: 01:32.01,Glen Bublitz: 01:32.76, Stu Robertson: 01:33.7, Phil Derby: 01:34.24, Rowan Price: 01:35.64, Steven Milham: 01:36.00, Keith Finnerty: 01:36.86, Ken Lilford: 01:37.60, Bruce Commerer: 01:37.87, John Gray: 01:38.56, Ryan Stevens: 01:38.82, John Hopewell: 01:39.14, John Bouzaid: 01:40.80, David Hjorring: 01:40.88, Jared Neilson: 01:41.46, Larni Burkhart: 01:41.51, Caprice Bouzaid: 01:41.54, Paddy O'Donnell: 01:42.81, Sean Bryce: 01:42.83, Phillip Harrison: 01:46.11, Adam Fisher: 01:46.67, Andrew Lloyd: 01:47.13, Roger Bryan: 01:49.28, Scott Harland: 01:49.75, Ashneel Lal: 01:50.95, Tim Bush: 01:51.13, Rodney Hagley: 01:52.02, Jordan Pollock: 01:53.43, Murray Wells: 01:53.66, Mike Cameron: 01:54.54, Foden Petersen: 01:55.20, Rodney Penn: 01:55.96, Helen Cameron: 01:58.50, Jilly Fisher: 01:58.94, Doug Sheath: 02:18.99