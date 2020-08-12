The work of young artists is being showcased for the Toko township.

Toko School pupils have created artwork about what the town means to them.

The pupils' designs ranged from drawings of cows, scenery and machinery.

The artwork was given to the Toko Hall Committee for the committee to decide which would be displayed at the hall.

The pieces will be displayed for the Toko township to see.

Sixteen pieces have been chosen to be displayed, made possible by the Stratford District Council Creative Communities grant.