While no one won Saturday night's Lotto Powerball draw, one Stratford Lotto player had their numbers lined up.

While the Powerball has jackpotted to a massive a $43 million, a Stratford store sold a ticket worth $400,000.

The lucky player hit Strike, - the first four balls drawn in the right order ticket, with a ticket sold by New World Stratford, and netting the player a cool $400,000.

The Lotto numbers were: 11, 23, 28, 4, 16 and 7.

The Bonus ball was 36, and the Powerball was 5.