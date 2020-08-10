One hundred and five years after the Battle of Chunuk Bair took place in Gallipoli, wreaths were placed at Stratford's Malone Gates to mark the date.

On Saturday morning, Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was joined by deputy mayor Alan Jamieson, Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne, other councillors and members of the public for a short ceremony to honour those who gave their lives in the infamous battle.

Wreaths were laid by the mayor and Stratford Districts and Services Club representative Shane Demchy during the short ceremony which was followed by light refreshments in the Centennial Rest Rooms.

Mayor Neil Volzke says while it is now over 100 years since the battle took place, the sacrifice made by those who fought there has not been forgotten.

"It's important we continue to commemorate significant events in our country's history, and the Battle of Chunuk Bair was definitely a significant moment in time for all New Zealanders."