In the lead-up to Daffodil Day on Friday, August 28 this year the Stratford Press is running a series of columns from Raewyn Rooney, chairwoman of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee.

In this week's column, Raewyn talks about some of the merchandise on offer this year, helping raise funds for the Cancer Society.

A lot of people behind the scenes help to make Stratford Daffodil Day the huge success it is year on year. Some of these people are our incredibly talented craft makers, and in 2020 they have been exceptionally busy – a silver lining to lockdown perhaps.

We have all the old favourites that make beautiful gifts, such as the flannel soap handbags, candles and heat packs. We also have hot water bottle covers, dog-themed door stops and produce bags as well. These are always popular on Daffodil Day and a great start to your Christmas shopping.

Advertisement

There's some great things for all ages, with some beautiful scrunchies that are likely to tempt some children to part with their pocket money. Thanks to some very busy sewers all across Taranaki we have a wide range of scrunchies in a variety of colours and prints. These hair accessories are on trend right now and are only $3 each or 2 for $5.

I want to say a huge thank you to the Knit and Natter support group, who meet every second Wednesday up at the Taranaki Centre. The group very kindly knitted us a huge range of slippers, beanies and cuddly toys. Amongst these are our favourites, the new backpack buddies. Each item is made with love, and we know you're going to love them too!

Our handmade goodies complement the merchandise that comes from the Taranaki office and this year there are some beautiful items for you to buy.

The Ashdene mugs are a beautiful addition to this year's merchandise. Made from bone china, they feature a painted daffodil print and gold trim around the handle, rim and base. We were lucky to secure the last of this design in New Zealand so they are in limited supply, too.

And, of course, we have Beau the Bear. He is the 30th Anniversary bear and the last of the Daffodil Day bears. There are a very limited number available so if you'd like one please ring me to reserve yours. Once they're gone, they're gone.

There is so much more for you to check out and we can't wait to share it all with you at the pop-up shop outside Dimocks 100% in Stratford, on Wednesday, August 26. If you want to reserve a bear or find out more about any of our merchandise, you can contact me on 027 463 6130.