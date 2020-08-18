There's a war coming to Hāwera, but instead of guns there will be the clash of a cymbal and the beating of a drum.

The Hāwera Brass Band are holding Brass Wars to help prepare for the Central Districts and Wellington Districts Brass Band contest in Hastings later this year.

The concert will feature the band's programme for the competition.

Musical director Karl Anderson says this is the first performance by the band this year.

Advertisement

"It's also the first post-lockdown event of its kind in Hāwera."

The Brass Band met up for the first time since lockdown in June.

"During the lockdown we stayed connected through Facebook."

He says the name Brass Wars is going to be used as a title for any concert held in preparation before a competition.

"Next year the Central District contest is in Hāwera and we'll be using the name for branding."

He says as well as the performance from the band, the top performers from the Art Wars competition and Hāwera High School musical awards will be performing as well.

"Art Wars is a performing arts competition for youth under the age of 18. It's being held in the morning before our concert in place of the original competition that was cancelled because of Covid-19.

"Art Wars is a great idea as it offers the opportunity for young people to perform."

Advertisement

Karl says he hopes the Hāwera community will support the concert.

"It's more about solidarity and community spirit. We have a full mixture of people from the community in the band and against all odds they've pulled off the concert despite being interrupted by Covid.

"We hope the town shows its support to those who have been working to put Hāwera on the map for brass bands."

He says the band is excited for the performance.

"It's quite a big deal. The band have been working hard and practising for the concert since we first met up again in June. One of the pieces we are performing is 10 minutes long which is quite challenging but they're doing very well."

The band currently has 30 members, says Karl.

Advertisement

"In two years we have grown in size by 22 members. The members get quite a buzz from performing with more people and that the brass family is growing."

Brass Wars tickets are available from the South Taranaki i-SITE. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students (age 17 and under). A family pass (two adults and two students/seniors) is available for $40.

■ Brass Wars takes place August 30, 4pm, at the Hawera Memorial and Community Theatre. Arts Wars starts at 10am on the same day.