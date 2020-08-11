The stress and worry of exams and Covid-19 disappeared in a cloud of rainbow colours last week at Stratford High School.

Last Thursday, students at the school swapped their books and lessons for a fun colour run organised by the sports council.

Sport councillor Ellie Kowalewski, 16, says the aim of the colour run was to relieve some of the stress students have felt.

"The Covid-19 lockdown put a lot of stress on students, particularly those who are taking exams this year. We wanted to provide a fun event for the students to enjoy."

Fellow councillor Charlotte Mitchell, 17, says the sports council came up with the idea last term.

"We started planning the event this term. We thought it would be an enjoyable event for the students."

The colour run featured six stations spaced out on the school's sports field.

"This year we are unable to run a cross-country event. We thought it would be great to provide an alternative so there can be another big school event this year as we've only had two," sports councillor Simon Clegg, 17, says.

Sports co-ordinator Philippa Smith says the event was successful.

"The course was just a short lap around the school field. We wanted to keep it easy and short so all students could compete despite their fitness levels."

She says it is 'fantastic' to see the sports council organising whole school events.

"The sports council was formed last year but it has taken a year to establish. It is great that the council can run events."