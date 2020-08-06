Stratford artists are being sought to get involved with a beautification project in the town.

Telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus is working with Stratford District Council to extend its cabinet art programme in the district and is calling for designs from local artists.

Two cabinets in Stratford have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in.

The project, in which some of the more frequently tagged cabinets are painted in art works, has been very successful already, and Chorus has partnered with Stratford District Council to extend its reach further.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon says it makes sense to partner with local councils, because they know their communities best.

"Over the past few years we have worked with Keep NZ Beautiful and that also was a great fit. That partnership has now concluded so we extended an invitation to councils around the country to work with us on this great initiative.

"We are really pleased that Stratford District Council has answered that call and we're really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located, and help to discourage tagging.

Council community development manager Chade Julie will be co-ordinating designs and artists and says it is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents to the Stratford community and visitors to the region.

"This is a win-win for our communities. Not only do we get fantastic art works in our streetscape, but also it provides work and promotion of our local artists."

Requests for designs are now open and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received.

Information can be found on Chorus' dedicated webpage: www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

All finished art will be included on the Chorus website and will be considered for the 2021 Chorus cabinet art calendar, copies of which are sent around the world.