Coastal Adult Riding Club members enjoyed a new class at the Dressage Winter series.

The class is called PRIX Caprilli. This involves an obedience test along with small jumps in a dressage arena and requires real skills from the rider. Those who participated really enjoyed the experience.

The series took place at the Egmont Showgrounds on Sunday, August 2.

The judges for the day were Sue Thorp and Christine Hobin from New Plymouth.

Results:

Class 1 BG 2: 1st Michelle Nelley 72.8 per cent (Donatienne), 2nd Viv Percy 66.7 per cent (Vollrath L'Oreo) and 3rd Wendy Pulman 61.7 per cent (Panda).

Class 2 J.7: 1st Kay Bloomfield 66.7 per cent (KB Donte'e), 2nd Sherleena Budd 64.7 per cent (Regalo), 3rdViv Percy 61.7 per cent (Vollrath L'Oreo) and 4th Wendy Pulman 51.7 per cent (Panda).

Class 3 J.10: 1st Kay Bloomfield 68.7 per cent (KB Donte'e), 2nd Sherleena Budd 60.7 per cent (Regalo), 3rd Claire Bourke 55.3 per cent (I'm Sam) and 4th Kath Lambourn 50.7 per cent (Millie).

Class 4. 2A: 1st Elspeth Nicoll 65.5 per cent (Spyke), 2nd Holly Sutherland 59.5 per cent (The Full Monty), 3rd Becca Smith 56.4 per cent (Cisco Kidd).

Class 5. 2B: 1st Kirstie Price 75.4 per cent (Pat), 2nd Elspeth Nicoll 73.1 per cent (Spyke), 3rd Kirstie Price 70.8 per cent (Andy) and 4th Becca Smith 68.5 per cent (Cisco Kidd).

Class 6.3A: 1st Kim Reid 71.5 per cent (Hi Spy), 2nd Emillie Husillos 68.8 per cent (Craig Haven Samsara), 3rd Melanie Smith 67.7 per cent (Arum Park Coco) and 4th Kirstie Price 67.7 per cent (Pat).

Class 7.4B: 1st Kim Reid 76.4 per cent (Hi Spy), 2nd Melanie Smith 72.1 per cent (Arum Park Coco), 3rd Emillie Husillos 68.6 per cent (Craig Haven Samsara) and 4th Lydia Williams (A Tad Cruzee).

Prix Caprilli: 1st Elspeth Nicoll 75. 4 per cent (Spyke) and 2nd Kath Lambourn 56.2 per cent (Millie).