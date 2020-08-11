Question: What is the role of a funeral director?

Pamela answers: They help you in making the funeral service for your loved one memorable and, most importantly, caring for your loved one in a respectful and dignified way.

At Brian Darth Funerals, we pride ourselves on the service offered to all the families we support. One thing that has stuck with me since beginning with the business was something Brian said. He said to "treat everyone that comes in here as if they were me or your mother", this was the best advice he could have given. What Brian was trying to convey was they are someone's mother, father, brother sister, wife or husband and if you treat them like you would your mother then you are treating them beautifully.

Our role is two-fold. Our first priority is to the deceased. No matter the day or time we will always endeavour to get your loved one into our care as soon as possible and prepare them for viewings. Our next priority is the family of the loved one. We understand this can be one of the most difficult times imaginable and we aim to meet and exceed all of your expectations, whether this is offering you something a bit different for a service sheet, painting your loved ones nails or being available for a viewing in the evening.

We then arrange the funeral on your behalf by contacting the organist, minister/celebrant caterer, cemetery/crematorium or chosen venue.

Some may feel uneasy about requesting their special something for the funeral because it may not be considered "the norm", however, there is no right or wrong where a funeral is concerned and it is our commitment to accommodate families' wishes. Never feel shy about asking, we may have been asked the same thing before.

We have had requests ranging from the deceased arriving by helicopter or by truck, or, provide black flowers only or for the deceased to be carried out to their favourite AC/DC song.

I encourage you to come down to have a chat with us about anything you would like to know.

