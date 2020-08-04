A gentle, quiet kitten is looking for her forever home.

Gypsy is a five-and-a-half-month-old kitten being looked after by the team at The Scratching Post, which is operated by the Stratford Companion Animal Assistance Trust.

Trustee Karma Andrews says Gypsy is looking for a quiet home either with someone who lives alone or perhaps an older person or couple who can offer Gypsy lots of lap time.

"She wouldn't mind the company of another cat too."

Gypsy loves smooches and being petted, says Karma, and is a "sweet, gentle girl".

Gypsy has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

If you think you can give Gypsy the perfect home she deserves contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.