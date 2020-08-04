Residents from rest homes around Taranaki joined together for a Midwinter Christmas celebration last month.

Andrea Walker, a diversional therapist for Agecare Central, says the event took place at the Shakee Pear Cafe in Stratford on July 27.

The residents came from a range of rest homes around the region and enjoyed celebrating the day with staff as well as other residents.

"We had a light lunch and played games as well as enjoying a Christmas themed quiz with everyone."

Andrea says the day was enjoyed by all who attended.

Residents from both of Agecare Central's rest homes in Stratford, Marire and Maryann, attended, as well as residents from Elizabeth R, Eltham Care, Marinoto and Chalmers rest homes.

Andrea says events like this one are great for helping residents keep in touch with old friends as well as giving them the opportunity to meet new people.

"Residents all enjoyed the interactions and getting to connect with old friends as well as making new ones."