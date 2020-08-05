Plans are well under way for a North Taranaki school's jubilee.

Lepperton School is celebrating its 150th Jubilee this coming Labour weekend.

Katrina McNab, organising committee member, says the committee is working hard organising the event.

"My three children went to the school. I've always been involved with the school community events. When I was asked to help organise the jubilee, I was excited."

She says she is encouraging past pupils to come along.

"As well as celebrating the school, we are celebrating the community. Without the community we wouldn't have the school."

She says the weekend is packed with fun activities.

"On the Friday, there is a meet and greet at the Waitara District Services and Citizens Club. Attendees can pick up their registration packs for the event that day. On Saturday, we meet at the school for a tour, decade photos and lunch.

"Each class will have their own themed display. They also have their own media rooms and each room will be playing a different set of photos from school events over the years. In the evening there is a dinner at the Plymouth International Hotel."

The registration packs include a booklet and lanyard.

"The lanyard has the decade the pupil went to the school to make the organisation of photos easier."

On the Sunday, there is a service at the Lepperton church.

"We've also organised some places attendees can go on Sunday, after the jubilee. These may be of interest to those who've travelled from outside the district.

"These include the Kairau Lodge and Vineyard in Lepperton, and a number of festival gardens that are opening a week before the Rhododendron Festival. All information and times will be available to those registered for the jubilee."

Katrina says she encourages people to register for the event.

"The earlybird fee is $30 to register a family. This is how many people you can fit on the form. The fee covers administrative costs. The attendees pay the fee for each event they go to. They need to register to receive their pack."

Katrina says there will be other fun activities to help the past pupils remember their school days.

"Lepperton School holds a Calf Day each year where they do fun activities. Some of the activities are creating a sand saucer and a gumboot throwing competition. We will run these events as well."

The committee has currently fundraised $1000 for the event.

"We held a silent auction. The money we raised will go towards administrative costs. Covid-19 has affected sponsorship as it is difficult to approach companies because we understand they're getting over the hardship the lockdown put them through."

She says it will be interesting for past pupils to see the changes to the school.

"The school has been entirely rebuilt due to the old building having leaks. The work was completed in 2019. The layout is completely different with three learning hubs for junior, middle and senior pupils. You can walk between all three without opening doors."

■ The Lepperton School 150th Jubilee takes place on October 23-24. The earlybird registration fee of $30 runs until August 31. After that it is $40. Registration forms can be found on the Lepperton School 150th Jubilee Facebook page.