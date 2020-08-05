Nineteen-year-old Taranaki artist Jack Perkins is the winner of the Supreme Award in the TSBCT Emergence Award for Young Taranaki Artists.

A large crowd packed the gallery to support the 58 young artists who entered work in several categories on Friday, July 24.

The awards were presented by Peter Dalziel, board member of TSB Community Trust.

Jack received top prize of $2000 and a trophy designed by Taranaki artist Ché Rogers.

Judges Laura Campbell (art historian and curator), and Justin Jade Morgan (artist and exhibition fabricator), both from Puke Ariki, spoke of the high calibre of work and the difficulty they had judging some categories.

Both agreed that art is indeed alive and well and in capable hands with these young emerging artists.

This is the second bi-annual Emergence event, organised by Percy Thomson Gallery and sponsored by TSBCT.

Percy Thompson gallery director Rhonda Bunyan thanked the trust for its commitment to fostering young artists in Taranaki.

"This is such a special event. For many artists it is their first time exhibiting, let alone in a provincial gallery with Percy Thomson's reputation. We are nurturing these artists this evening, not criticising.

"We are here to tell them it's okay to be an artist. If it's your passion and you have the drive to create artwork you have to take that road, otherwise you will never feel totally fulfilled. When you produce art you give back to yourself."

Rhonda says she was amazed by the works that came in.

The artists ranged in age from 14–26 and as well as the major awards there was a special secondary school section, an "encouragement" award, and a special director's award for the work which made "the director smile".

Rhonda says it is crucial to initiate positive outcomes for budding young artists in the region, providing a platform for them to share their talent with the wider community.

"We also asked artists to provide words with their work, to describe the process and what it meant to them. Some of the stories dig deep and give an insight to issues that face young people today."

The exhibition runs until Sunday, August 16.

Emergence 2022 will be held in July 2022, a special occasion to mark the 20th birthday of the gallery.

Supreme Award: Jack Perkins, 19, Echo.

Runner-up Supreme Award: Haoro Hond, 26, Nōku Te Whenua'.

Third Supreme Award: Blake Tanner, 20, Transcendence.

Painting Award: Jack Perkins, 19, Echo.

Photography Award: Connor Smith, 26, I. Alea lacta EstII. Ad MelioraIII. Luce Absente, Tenebrae Vincunt. Triptych.

2D Winner: Hayley Elliott-Kernot, 24, Stories.

3D Winner: Melissa Marriott, 21, Human Nature.

Fibre Art Winner: Jessica Taunt, 22, La Princesse Aurora.

Secondary School First: George Newton, 17, Colours of Composure.

Secondary School Second: Lachlan Moles, 16, Let You Live, But I Regret.

Secondary School Third: Hannah Hitchcock, 15, Set in Stone.

Judges' Encouragement Award: Rhiannon Higgs, 19, Interior Inverted.

Highly Commended: Kennedy Cavey, 22, Jon.

Director's "Made Me Smile" Award: Fraser Watson, 19, Clownie