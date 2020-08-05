A mufti day organised by the Stratford High School student council has supported local organisations.

The mufti-day was organised to raise funds for Team Hope and the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust.

Student council chairwoman Hannah Patterson says it is important to support local organisations.

"It's a way to recognise the fantastic work by Team Hope and the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust.

"It's also to thank them for supporting the community during the Covid-19 lockdown."

The school raised $723 from the mufti day with the money to be split evenly and given to the two organisations.