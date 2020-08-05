A mufti day organised by the Stratford High School student council has supported local organisations.

The mufti-day was organised to raise funds for Team Hope and the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust.

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

Student council chairwoman Hannah Patterson says it is important to support local organisations.

"It's a way to recognise the fantastic work by Team Hope and the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Read More

"It's also to thank them for supporting the community during the Covid-19 lockdown."

The school raised $723 from the mufti day with the money to be split evenly and given to the two organisations.

Subscribe to Premium