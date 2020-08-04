David Olsen of New Plymouth business Pet Essentials is all set up for a golden night in after he won a prize through NZME.

NZME, which owns the Stratford Press as well as the NZ Herald, the Whanganui Chronicle and many other regional and community mastheads, also has a wide range of radio stations, including the newly launched FM radio station Gold.

As part of the launch for the NZME Gold network, businesses were asked to name their favourite greatest hits to be in the draw to win a Gold Greatest Hits pack.

David's entry, naming White Wedding by Billy Idol and Hotel California by the Eagles, was drawn as the winner, so NZME media specialist Colleen Deegan visited him in store to hand him his prize.

Colleen says David was "absolutely stoked", with his win, which included a Gold branded poker set, some vinyl records, some Gold chocolate and a voucher for him to purchase his beverage of choice with.

The new NZME Gold network hit the airwaves on July 1 and features a playlist designed to specifically tap into the memories and nostalgia of those over 45.

Popular rural show The Country with Jamie MacKay broadcasts across the Gold AM network every weekday from midday, when it is also broadcast on Newstalk ZB.

Gold AM will also broadcast Newstalk ZB Sports live sports commentary (Super Rugby and ANZ Netball) on weekends and weeknights.

Listeners in New Plymouth can tune into Gold AM by tuning their radio to 774AM. Listeners anywhere can also listen to Gold on iHeartRadio.