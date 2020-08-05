Eltham firefighters received their service honours at the recent Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade AGM.

Chief fire officer David Waite says he is thankful for the commitment from both the firefighters and their families.

"They put in hundreds of hours every year helping the community. We also have to thank the families for supporting them."

Krissie Ward received her five-year medal at the AGM.

"I am incredibly honoured to have received the five-year service medal as an appreciation of the service I have given so far in my time volunteering with the Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade.

"It's a very special recognition, being the first service medal you can be awarded as a volunteer, a lot of hard work and time has gone into it."

She says she enjoys being able to give back to the community by being a part of the brigade.

"The brigade has been a big part of my life since I joined when I was 16."

The brigade is at full capacity, with a total of 27 firefighters and support staff.

Waite says, "Over the years we've struggled with finding people to cover the daytime as most of the recruits have jobs outside of the Eltham area. We have two transfers from Okato and Kaponga who've recently joined.

"We have cross-brigade response as well as a member from the Manaia and Opunake Brigade assists us during the day as they work in Eltham. It's great to have the numbers."

He says the experience the firefighters bring is beneficial.

"They can make quick decisions as they have experience and knowledge."

From April 1 2019 to March 31 2020, the brigade attended 114 incidents, 12 more than the previous year.

These include multiple second and third alarm structure fire events in Hawera, Stratford and Kaponga and a fifth structure fire in New Plymouth.

Eltham Brigade firefighters who received honours at the AGM:

Krissie Ward: Five year medal.

David Waite: Two year gold bar, 33 years of service.

Kevin Barry: Two year gold bar, 33 years of service.

Ken Mackay: Two year gold bar, 33 years of service.

Gareth Bartley: Two year silver bar, 23 years of service.

Antony O'Hanlon: Two year silver bar, 15 years of service.

Steve Blackbourn: Two year silver bar, seven years of service.

Paul Steele: Two year silver bar, 11 years of service.

Jhana Williams: Two year silver bar, 11 years of service.

Raymond White: Two year silver bar, nine years of service.