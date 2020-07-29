Two suspicious fires in Eltham have kept emergency services busy in Eltham this morning.

Belinda Beets, Fire and emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Central shift manager, says fire appliances from Eltham, Kaponga and Stratford were called out to attend the fires.

She says a first call came through at around 8.30am regarding a fire in a skip bin between two buildings on Stanners St in Eltham.

A person at the scene said the skip bin was located beside the Eltham Town Hall on the street.

Belinda says while that fire was quickly extinguished by the firefighters in attendance, they were then made aware of a second fire close by.

Fire fighters at the scene are dampening down hot spots and checking for damage. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The second fire was located in a building on the St Joseph's Catholic Church property on Stanners St, she says.

Two fire crews from Eltham were joined by crews from Kaponga and Stratford to deal with the fire.

She says both fires are being treated as suspicious, and a fire investigator is at the scene, along with police.

Firefighters are also still at the scene, checking for damage and dampening down potential hot spots in the area.

A police spokesperson says police were notified of at 8.38am of a fire on Stanners St and then another at 8.58am.

"Police are currently in attendance and working to determine the cause."