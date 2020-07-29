New Plymouth ratepayers looking to go green can now apply to an expanded Home Energy Efficiency scheme as New Plymouth District Council helps local tradies get back to work after Covid-19.

As part of the $20 million Back On Our Feet measures to help residents and local businesses weather the Covid-19 economic storm, $7.5m has been allocated to boost the scheme.

As well as improving heating and insulation, it includes Electric Vehicle charging ports, energy-efficient lighting and a package to help self-sustainability in the garden.

The loans, which come in zero-interest and low-interest options, can pay for improvements by qualified local firms.

New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom says the revamped initiative is a win-win for everyone with residents getting help for greener and warmer homes while providing vital work for local tradespeople following the unprecedented lockdown.

"These loans are repaid through your rates, making it easier and cheaper than ever to make your home a warm and snug this winter.

"We're helping to get tradies back on the job which is great for our local economy and many of these home improvements are good for the environment too. Many tradies will have seen a downturn so this scheme is a great way to help them Get Back On Their Feet."