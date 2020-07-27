Taranaki is set to benefit from a $700,000 funding pledge from central government.

Minister of Tourism Kelvin Davis has announced $700,000 in funding will go to Taranaki's Regional Development Agency, Venture Taranaki, as part of the Government's $400 million tourism support package in the wake of Covid-19.

Venture Taranaki CE Justine Gilliland says the funding is positive news for the region.

"It's fantastic to get this sort of investment, and we thank the Government for their support."

The funding, part of $20.2m made available to regional tourism organisations, will allow the region's development and promotion agency to progress some long-standing initiatives, such as drive journeys with neighbouring regions, as well as critical work to look at the region's visitor proposition, she says.

"Drive journeys have long been in our sights, and it's exciting that we're able to now look at some significant pieces of work through this funding."

The funding will be used across a variety of visitor-focused areas, including regional marketing and promotions, event promotions, and destination and product development, says Justine.

"This funding will allow us to create immediate, mid, and longer-term benefit within our local visitor sector.

"We're very excited to be able to apply some of this funding to a strategic approach to our destination offerings, using a design-thinking approach to explore visitation from the visitor's point of view, looking at our current proposition and identifying viable areas for further product development."

The money will help Taranaki continue to grow its brand, she says.

"We look forward to building on our reputation as being an amazing place to visit, filled with stunning scenery, vibrant arts and culture, and great experiences.

"And, we look forward to working with our tourism, food and hospitality sectors as we continue to build Taranaki as a destination like no other."