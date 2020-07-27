Steph Lewis, the Labour Party candidate for the Whanganui electorate, which includes Stratford, was in town on Saturday at the Prospero Farmers Market.

Steph says she will be back in Stratford on August 9 for her campaign launch in the town.

"It will be at the Stratford War Memorial Centre, between 1 and 3 in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome and it will be a chance for people to get to know a little bit about me as well as meet with members of the team."

Steph said she was pleased to see the Prospero Farmers Market was back up and running and plans to return to future market days in the town.

"It's good to see people coming out and supporting other local businesses, and the market does give the town a really positive and busy feeling."