There will be plenty of thrills at the 30th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint next month.

Event secretary Sharleen Kempton says there are currently 25 drivers signed up for the August 9 event.

There are entries from Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Whanganui and Taranaki.

Sharleen replaces former event secretary Helen Cameron, who has stepped down after 15 years in the role.

"She has picked everything up well. The reason I've stepped down is because I want to get back in the driver's seat. I'm looking forward to supporting the club as a competitor," Helen says.

There will be a display at the event, featuring different types of vehicles including modern, vintage and four-wheel-drive.

Motorbike demonstrations by Club X Stratford members will run throughout the day.

The circuit for the event takes in Orlando St, Warwick Rd, Cordelia St and Romeo St. Drivers do two laps of the 1km-long circuit.

While the location has always been the same, in the industrial area of Stratford, the area itself has changed over the years.

"We used to run the circuit clockwise, but it is now run anti-clockwise. When the event started, we would hand out a dozen resident notices, we now hand out around 50," Helen says.

Sharleen says the event is heavily supported by the Stratford community.

"Stratford District Council have been good at supporting us every year. Gavin Cox from Westend Hire has been a great support. He has provided a trophy to give to the winner in recent years. We have businesses who donate prizes as well."

Members from Egmont Classic Car Register are helping with the marshalling, Sharleen says.

"We also have junior marshals. It's important to get the youth involved to grow the club and secure its future."

The event serves as a fundraiser for Stratford High School hockey teams, who will be stationed at the entrances collecting the gold coin fee and selling food and drinks.

The Stratford Fire Brigade use the event as training with their new volunteers when filling the barriers with water.

Westend Hire Stratford street sprint: August 9 10am-4pm. It is a gold coin entry fee. Entrance for spectators on Orlando St. Food and drink available. The prizegiving is held at Club X.