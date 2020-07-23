The best of world cinema is coming to NPDC's Govett-Brewster Art Gallery with the Len Lye Cinema exclusively hosting a major international film festival in New Plymouth.

The curtains open tomorrow on Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2020 with Australian movie True History of the Kelly Gang, which features Russell Crowe, Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie, and musician Marlon Williams in the cast line-up.

Twenty-two films will be screened over two weeks until August 4. The line-up includes Oscar-nominated Polish drama Corpus Christi, Saudi drama The Perfect Candidate and Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie's Dead Aunt).

"There's something for everyone over the next couple of weeks at NPDC's Len Lye Cinema. This is the first time we've exclusively hosted the film festival in New Plymouth which underlines what a great success story the cinema is proving to be," says NPDC recreation and culture manager Teresa Turner.

"Our cultural hub, which adds millions in GDP to the local economy, is helping us to build a lifestyle capital."

Highlights also include LOIMATA: Sweetest Tears, directed by Anna Marbrook, who documents the story of her dying friend, waka builder and captain Lilo Ema Siope.

It follows up previous work by Marbrook that looks at the resurgence of voyaging and the silencing of its history by colonisation. The screening on July 27 will open with a Q&A with cast and filmmakers, hosted by Gallery curator Hanahiva Rose.

There will also be short film screenings; Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts 2020 is a collection of Māori and Pasifika short films curated by Leo Koziol (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rakaipaaka), while New Zealand's Best 2020 will feature finalists for this year's short film competition.

Tickets can be booked online or directly from the Govett-Brewster Shop.