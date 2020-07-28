A Puanga-themed Tot-Time took place at the Stratford Library last week.

Children enjoyed a story and craft all themed around Puanga - the Māori new year.

Senior library officer Bridget Roper says this is the first Tot-Time since the Covid-19 alert level four lockdown.

"We're happy to be back. Tot-Time is a great free activity for toddlers."

Advertisement

All of the children's and adult's activities at the library are operating again.

Bridget read the children's book The Little Kiwi's Matariki by Nikki Slade Robinson. A star stamping picture was then created.

"It's important for us to celebrate Puanga," Bridget says.