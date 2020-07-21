Preschoolers enjoyed learning about fire safety at the Stratford fire station this month.

Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre visited the Stratford fire station, where the children learned what a firefighter does.

Wendy Hinton of Little Steps says the children had been learning about fire engines and safety leading up to the visit.

"It was awesome the Stratford Fire Brigade allowed us to visit. The children loved it."

The children were taught what to do if there was a fire, sat inside one of the fire engines and learned about the jaws of life.