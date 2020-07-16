Members of Kindergarten Taranaki attended a Childspace workshop in Stratford this morning.

Kindergarten Taranaki is the association for the 24 kindergartens across the Taranaki region. Seventy teachers and relievers attended the workshop.

Toni and Robin Christie, founders of Childspace, taught the group about the importance of having protected spaces outside to play uninterrupted and how to regulate children's emotions.

Rose Battersby from Avon Kindergarten says the workshop was very beneficial.

"The topics were very interesting to talk about. It was inspiring and provided ideas on how to improve environments for children and reaffirm what we are already doing."