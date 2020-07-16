New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has given New Plymouth businesses a helping hand by cutting the cost of doing business by slashing fees and charges.

This is part of the $20 million Get Back On Our Feet measures to help the economic recovery after Covid-19.

The cuts to fees and charges for existing business cover building and property, wining and dining, and tattoo and beauty parlours and hairdressers.

Homeowners will also benefit if they're planning on home improvements and shoppers will get an hour of free parking in the city centre.

"A lot of businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 economic storm so cutting fees and charges should help make it easier for them. We want people to shop local so we're helping by slashing the renewal fees for hospitality, beauty, tattoo and hair salon businesses and giving the city centre a shot in the arm with one hour of free parking," says New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom.

"Our tradies and small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and these measures are about helping them Get Back On Their Feet after Covid-19."

Brougham Hairdressers & Gifts owner Wendy Ashton hailed the measures and thanked NPDC for helping local businesses.

"I really appreciate what the council has done with the cutting of fees. People are often quick to complain and see the negative but I want to say how wonderful this is for businesses."

Kirsty Nicholls, of Stranz Hair Design, added that the cut in fees to $1 was 'awesome'.

"This is very helpful during these stressful financial times."

The cuts in fees and charges are worth about $1.3m and include:

• Helping the hospitality sector and beauty, tattoo and hair parlours by cutting licence renewal fees to $1.

• Wiping fees for on-street dining, temporary road closures or events in our parks.

• Two hours of free processing for resource consents and free approvals of engineering plans with subdivision applications.

• First $1000 of building consent processing fees wiped. (Central Government fees still apply).

• Delaying the contributions property developers make to NPDC when subdividing land.

• One hour of free parking in the city centre over winter until September 30.