Venture Taranaki is pleased with today's announcement of a $40 million injection into the Regional Business Partners Network.

The announcement came today from Ministers Nash and Twyford, confirming the $40m will be delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network to the small–medium enterprises that are the cornerstone of New Zealand's economy, employing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders and generating 28 per cent of New Zealand's GDP.

"We're thrilled with this announcement today, which has been long-awaited," said Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland.

Venture Taranaki has been supporting Taranaki enterprises at unprecedented levels since alert level 4 restrictions were put in place.

Covid-19 enterprise support engagements alone have doubled Venture Taranaki's regular enterprise engagements since lockdown, with 4162 Covid-19 engagements to date.

"As shown through the demand we've experienced, support for SMEs, which are the lynchpin of our economy, is much-needed and makes a difference to enterprises, at an individual level, as it allows for tailored advice and support.

"This support recognises the stress and pressure many business owners are under, with the wage subsidy only alleviating one area of pressure for a business owner and further loans are not necessarily a desirable avenue for all."

Eligibility criteria remain unchanged, meaning any Taranaki enterprise impacted by Covid-19 will be able to contact Venture Taranaki to discuss whether this funding for professional advice could assist them.

With the Venture Taranaki Professional Services Grant now closed,this nationally funded support could not have come at a better time.

The Professional Services Grant was supported by the New Plymouth, South Taranaki and Stratford District Councils, and saw 510 grants issued to local enterprises to access professional services advice and support.

Venture Taranaki provided just over $200,000 of support through this scheme, which was matched by their professional service partners.

"It's fantastic that this support has become available now, especially given our Professional Services Grant has now closed," says Justine.

"We would like to extend a huge thanks to all of our service partners who gave their time in kind and provided just over $200,000 of professional services advice to our local SMEs."

Venture Taranaki has delivered $781,604 of Covid-19 support funding to local enterprise since 25 March, reflecting of the need of many of the SMEs across the region.

"We welcome this additional funding boost, at a level that will make a difference for enterprises to access much-needed advice."