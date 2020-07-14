When Paula Story was asked to come and perform at a friend's pop-up shop, she welcomed the opportunity to visit the region with which she has strong family links.

Paula says while the main purpose of her visit is to support Ethel Annes Antiques, she will also be visiting an old family homestead, as well as supporting the Stratford District and Citizens Club while she is in the area.

"I was asked by my friend Miscelle Cameron, who co-manages Ethel Annes Antiques alongside Ngaire Low, the 91-year-old proprietor of the store if I would come and perform at their pop-up shop.

"I was then also asked to perform at both the South Taranaki club in Hāwera and the Stratford club, too. I thought it would be a great opportunity to try to locate the old Lewandowski family homestead at Cross Rd, Warehuia, to which I have a family connection."

Advertisement

The Lendowski sisters, with Margaret Mary Lewandowski pictured holding the violin.

Paula says the pop-up shop idea came about as a way to celebrate "popping the lockdown bubble".

The pop-up shop is called the Pop-up-shed-shop showcase collective and will feature a range of carefully curated antiques for sale as well as items and performances by a range of local artisans, she says.

"A biography by New Plymouth author Katie Anne Martin will be on sale, as will a range of tie-dyed T-shirts from teen fashion designer Esther Fisher. Celeste Cole will be there as well. She designs and creates highly detailed, mandala-style works on macrocarpa bowls turned by her husband, Mike. There will be coffee available thanks to barista Bethany Cameron who will be breaking in her new, industrial-strength machine at the shed shop."

Paula Story will be performing in Stratford and Hawera this weekend.

Paula is a solo musical entertainer based in Wellington. She has been performing professionally for more than 20 years and has a large repertoire of old rock 'n' roll classics, jazz, the '60s, RnB and current pop music.

Paula's family connection to Taranaki goes back to the time of her great grandmother, she says.

Her great grandmother, Margaret Mary Lewandowski, was born on the Fritz Reuter, while her parents were on board, making the 110-day voyage from Hamburg to Wellington. Originally from Poland, the family settled in Inglewood.

She says she is looking forward to locating the family homestead Margaret Mary Lewandowski and her family lived in all those years ago.

Pop-up-shed-shop showcase collective: 6 Princes St, Hāwera. One night only. July 18.

Paula Story at South Taranaki club in Hāwera: Friday, July 17. 7.30 - 10pm.

Paula Story at the Stratford District and Citizens Club, Saturday, July 18. 7.30 - 10pm.