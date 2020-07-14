Move over Disneyland, Pak'nSave Hāwera turned itself into the happiest place in Taranaki, if not on earth, last weekend.

To the delight of children and adults alike, the store turned into a wonderland of all things Disney themed for three days last week.

Marc Dowman, who owns and operates the store with his wife, Charlotte, says they wanted to do something to lift people's spirits after Covid-19.

"While Taranaki did really well, things have felt a bit flat, so we wanted to do something positive for the community and to make people smile."

General merchandise manager Darrell Sundy put her best paw forward and brought a touch of beauty to the role of the beast.

From Friday until Sunday, the store embraced all things Disney, with each department coming up with their own way to represent the theme.

"We gave each department a budget of $50, which they had to spend locally in Hāwera, Eltham or Stratford to help their department represent a Disney film."

The departments then spent Thursday night getting ready before representatives from each department walked around and judged them on three criteria.

"They were judged on their creativity and look of the department, the participation in the department, and the use of product."

When Marama Hohia isn't dressed up as Woody from Toy Story, she works in the butchery department.

Customers were also asked to vote for their favourite, for a customers' choice winner.

On Monday morning, Marc tallied up the votes.

"In the staff competition, which we named My Department Rules, the bakery team won the creativity category and the use of product category. The butchery department won the participation category and the overall winner was the checkout team. The customers' choice winner was also the checkout team."

Timed for the middle of the school holidays, the Disney-themed event was popular with all ages.

Ashley Van Lee, 8, from Hāwera, said she didn't normally like going with her mum to do the supermarket shop but the Disney-themed event was fun.

"It's lots of fun and I have been given some lollies as well. My favourite so far is seeing Cinderella but I want to see Olaf too."

Marc says they have received plenty of positive feedback about the event already.

"Staff and customers have been asking will we do something like this again."

The answer to that question, says Marc, is a very clear yes.

"We will certainly be doing more things like this, so watch this space for details."