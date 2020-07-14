Sisters Khloe and Ellie Maree enjoyed some fun in the snow on Mount Taranaki during a recent visit to the region.

Their grandmother, Deirdre Wellington, says she, her daughter and her grandchildren were visiting Taranaki last week and took the opportunity to build a snowman or two on the mountain.

She says while Khloe and Ellie are from Tirau, her immediate family have a five generation association with Taranaki.

"I live in Cambridge currently, but am very keen to return to the fabulous Taranaki."

It was the first time the two girls had been to Dawson Falls, and they had a great time she says.