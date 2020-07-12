A Stratford business is one of 20 winners in the WITT Love your Local competition.

Love your Local was a new promotion, announced by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and WITT which ran instead of the WITT Top Shop Awards.

The competition replaced the Top Shop awards for 2020, which could not be held due to Covid-19. The awards will resume next year.

The 20 winners each received one free stand-alone course at WITT and a cash prize of $200.

All businesses who were voted for in the competition received a 20 per cent discount on fees for any WITT stand-alone course.

TEN voters won a $100 gift card from a local business of their choice, for voting in the awards.

The Baking Company was the only Stratford business out of 20 winners.

Co-owner Graeme Cawsey says he was overwhelmed by the win.

"It's quite amazing. The biggest part for me is this shows how much support we have in Stratford."

While he is unsure on what WITT course they will take, they are pleased with the prize.

"It's something we're going to think about but it is a really amazing prize."

He says he is thankful for the ongoing support from the Stratford community.

"It's quite amazing. Ever since we opened we've only been embraced with open arms."

The 20 winners of the competition are:

Area 41, New Plymouth

Chaos Cafe, New Plymouth

Elixir Cafe, New Plymouth

Federal Store, Strandon

Glow Beauty, Hawera

Grow Easy, New Plymouth

Headline Hair Salon Boutique, Bell Block

House of Travel, New Plymouth

Kitchen Table, Vogeltown

Lemonwood Eatery, Oakura

Liquorland Fitzroy, Fitzroy

Little Fed Cafe, Westown

Maple and Wild, Hawera

Nicci Goodin Designer Florist, New Plymouth

Nice Hotel & Lobby, New Plymouth

Peggy Gordon's Celtic Bar, New Plymouth

The Baking Company, Stratford

The Good Home, New Plymouth

TLC Meats, New Plymouth

WISE Charitable Trust, Waitara

The 10 winners of the $100 gift cards are:

Anna Bonkowski

Gail Arendse

Jasmine Fernee

Jessica Johns

Jo Moody

Lisa Rose

Marcia Tippett

Mike Ekdahl

Peter Brewster

Rebecca Perham