A Stratford business is one of 20 winners in the WITT Love your Local competition.
Love your Local was a new promotion, announced by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and WITT which ran instead of the WITT Top Shop Awards.
The competition replaced the Top Shop awards for 2020, which could not be held due to Covid-19. The awards will resume next year.
The 20 winners each received one free stand-alone course at WITT and a cash prize of $200.
All businesses who were voted for in the competition received a 20 per cent discount on fees for any WITT stand-alone course.
TEN voters won a $100 gift card from a local business of their choice, for voting in the awards.
The Baking Company was the only Stratford business out of 20 winners.
Co-owner Graeme Cawsey says he was overwhelmed by the win.
"It's quite amazing. The biggest part for me is this shows how much support we have in Stratford."
While he is unsure on what WITT course they will take, they are pleased with the prize.
"It's something we're going to think about but it is a really amazing prize."
He says he is thankful for the ongoing support from the Stratford community.
"It's quite amazing. Ever since we opened we've only been embraced with open arms."
The 20 winners of the competition are:
Area 41, New Plymouth
Chaos Cafe, New Plymouth
Elixir Cafe, New Plymouth
Federal Store, Strandon
Glow Beauty, Hawera
Grow Easy, New Plymouth
Headline Hair Salon Boutique, Bell Block
House of Travel, New Plymouth
Kitchen Table, Vogeltown
Lemonwood Eatery, Oakura
Liquorland Fitzroy, Fitzroy
Little Fed Cafe, Westown
Maple and Wild, Hawera
Nicci Goodin Designer Florist, New Plymouth
Nice Hotel & Lobby, New Plymouth
Peggy Gordon's Celtic Bar, New Plymouth
The Baking Company, Stratford
The Good Home, New Plymouth
TLC Meats, New Plymouth
WISE Charitable Trust, Waitara
The 10 winners of the $100 gift cards are:
Anna Bonkowski
Gail Arendse
Jasmine Fernee
Jessica Johns
Jo Moody
Lisa Rose
Marcia Tippett
Mike Ekdahl
Peter Brewster
Rebecca Perham