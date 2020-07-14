Hāwera locals will be able to eat, shop and enjoy live entertainment at Bizlink's winter festival.

Bizlink co-ordinator Nikki Watson says this is the second winter festival Bizlink have organised.

"We wanted to bring it back following the success of last year. This year we have made some changes to adhere to Covid-19 rules and regulations.

"We will not be holding the silent disco as multiple people handle the headphones. However, we have plenty of live music."

This year, the festival will feature a smoked meat competition.

Caffeinate owner Campbell Mason helped organise the competition.

"There will be meat platters available for purchase. The platters will have meats cooked by different people and those who've bought a platter vote for their top three. The money raised from the ticket sales goes to the Rural Fire Brigade."

Nikki says she is pleased with the level of support from local businesses for the festival.

"Silver Fern Farms donated the meat for the smoked meat competition and Campbell has done a wonderful job of organising the competition."

Braziers placed around the town square and High St will keep people warm as they enjoy live entertainment and late nigh shopping.

The braziers and wood are supplied by the South Taranaki Lions Club.

"They created such a nice feeling last year and we're thankful to have them again this year. The braziers are weather dependant, as they can't be lit if it's raining."

Nikki says the festival is encouraging people to shop locally, following the financial strain on many businesses caused by Covid-19.

"For us, one of the main focuses is supporting local businesses. The festival gives businesses the opportunity to stay open and the different activities have people moving through the town square and visiting different shops.

"It's important for the community to support our local retailers."

She says the festival is also a great opportunity for shoppers to show appreciation for their local town and businesses while enjoying the opportunity to get together with friends.

Nikki says while New Zealand is doing well in terms of Covid-19 management, people still need to apply common sense.

"Taranaki is currently safe in terms of Covid-19, but we're asking people to stay home if they feel sick or unwell."

■ The winter festival takes place at the Hāwera town centre on July 31 from 5-8pm.