Young crafters are celebrating Puanga by making star creations at the Stratford Library makerspace station.

The makerspace sessions are part of the Stratford Library School Holiday programme.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst says there is no need to register for a session as they are free, and the activities are not actively monitored by library staff.

Ashleigh Simpson with her stars.

"We do ask that children under 8 are accompanied by an adult."

Advertisement

There is a television at the station, playing tutorial videos so crafters can see how to make the stars, Kate says.

"There are plenty of materials to use. The makerspace is a great way to come and make use of our wonderful library."

Kate says some people may spend all of the two hours the sessions run for working on things, while others may come for just some of that time.

Brooke Pickett, 13, attended one of the sessions with her cousins Kerlie, 7, and Ashleigh, 5, Simpson.

Kerlie Simpson with the star creations she made.

"The makerspace sessions are a fun activity to do in the holidays and it's great I could hang out with my cousins."

She says it is important to celebrate Puanga.

"Making the stars is a great way to celebrate."

Kerlie says she enjoyed the star weaving session.

Advertisement

"It was really fun. We cut slits in the cardboard and then we would loop wool through the holes clockwise."

Ashleigh says she enjoys coming to the library.

"The library is a great fun place."

■ The final makerspace session is at the Stratford Library on July 16 1.30-3pm.