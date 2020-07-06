Some Kaponga residents were alarmed to see armed police in the town this morning.

One resident, who did not wish to give their name said their young child had been frightened on seeing the police presence.

"He's only six and hasn't seen police with guns before other than on T.V. I told him it was fine and we were safe.

In an emailed statement, a police spokesperson said police were armed as a precaution and are currently speaking with a person of interest following reports of an incident in Kaponga earlier today.

Police are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.