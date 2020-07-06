Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is holding a drop-in session in Whangamomona next week for locals to find out more about planned improvements for the Forgotten World Highway.

Project staff will be at the Whangamomona Hall, 6013 Ohura Rd, on Tuesday, July 14, between 6pm and 8pm to answer any questions.

Design for sealing the first 2km of the 12km stretch of unsealed road through the Tangarakau Gorge is now complete and work to prepare the site for sealing in spring will start soon. The sealing project is funded through the Provincial Growth Fund.

Following a commitment of funding from the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme for further improvements, investigations and design are also under way for works including wayfinding, passing opportunities, safety improvements, improvements to the Moki Tunnel, replacing the Kahouri Stream bridge and culvert replacements.

Director of regional relationships Emma Speight says a total of $23 million will be invested in the road over the coming years.

"The improvements will bring more tourism to the area and make the road safer and more reliable for locals and visitors."

To get things moving quickly and reduce the impact on traffic, the sealing project will be delivered in two stages. The 2km section at the southern end of the gorge will be constructed first and work on the remaining 10km will get under way next year. The entire project is expected to take up to two years to complete.

Roadside safety barriers, signage advising drivers of upcoming hazards and safe travelling speeds will also be installed in the gorge as part of the sealing project.

The community is encouraged to come along to the session to find out more about the sealing project and other improvements planned for the iconic highway.

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke says he encourages people to attend next Tuesday's meeting.

"Now that this project is about to come a reality, I encourage community members to take this opportunity to learn more about the work involved and the economic benefits it will enable."

People are asked to let Waka Kotahi know if they plan to attend by registering at www.sh43_dropin.eventbrite.co.nz or by emailing fwh@nzta.govt.nz.