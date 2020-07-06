One of Aotearoa's hottest live bands, L.A.B, are to rock the TSB Bowl of Brooklands this summer with stellar support from an all-Kiwi line-up of bands and artists.

L.A.B get the summer party started at NPDC's world-class outdoor venue on January 9 next year with support from top New Zealand acts Mako Road, The Black Seeds, Bailey Wiley and Anna Coddington.

L.A.B's eclectic mix of reggae, electronic, blues, rock and funk is the perfect summer soundtrack with songs like In The Air, Ain't No Use, Controller and Personify.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) recreation and culture manager Teresa Turner says L.A.B are a perfect fit for the Bowl and the night will be a fantastic showcase of New Zealand talent.

"It's going to be another amazing night at our beautiful Bowl and we're expecting a great crowd to enjoy some of Aotearoa's hottest bands. The Bowl was made for summer nights like this."

She says NPDC is exploring bringing a number of other acts to the Bowl for a post-Covid summer of fun.

L.A.B, who have played the Bowl stage before at WOMAD 2020 and recently sold out the Spark Arena, were founded by brothers Brad Kora (drums) and Stu Kora (guitar, keys) and quickly engaged the extraordinary talent of Joel Shadbolt on lead vocals and guitar, Ara Adams-Tamatea from the mighty Katchafire on bass and Miharo Gregory on keys. The L.A.B sound is one which has seen them quickly become a fan favourite on the New Zealand live.

Support band Mako Road are an indie rock-pop outfit from Christchurch while The Black Seeds have been described by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best reggae bands in the world. Taranaki artist Bailey Wiley filters neo-soul classicism through modern, righteous and true live musicianship and Anna Coddington is a renowned singer-songwriter with numerous Silver Scroll nominations.

Presented by Loop, general public tickets are on sale from 12 noon Tuesday, July 14 through Ticketek. Tickets are $80 plus fees, and a limited number of discounted children's tickets will also be available (13 years and under).

A limited number of pre-sales will be available online only on Thursday, July 9 from 9am. Those who are signed up to the New Plymouth Event Venues database before Thursday will get access. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.