Whangamomona correspondent Bloss Coplestone reports on what's making the news in the Republic of Whangamomona.

• We are all alive and well in the Republic. President John must be the envy of all world leaders as he can claim to have no Covid-19 cases or deaths in his kingdom and has reopened the Republic borders.

• In a first for the Republic, a wedding at the Whangamomona Hotel took place with no bride and groom. They were in Switzerland and, thanks to technology, the ceremony was livestreamed to the pub at 2am on Saturday. Family and friends of Chris and Nadja Coplestone put on their wedding glad rags and celebrated with them - a world apart, but together. Richard and Vicki, owners of the Whangamomona Hotel, made it all happen. No need to look anywhere else for your next event, they can do anything here.

• Calling all hunters and gatherers and masterchefs. Kill it and cook it is your task should you choose to accept it, for the Wild Food Cook Off to be held on the middle Sunday of the school holidays. This has been hotly contested in the past, with some amazing dishes being presented. There are various titles up for grabs and the discerning public get to award the people's choice, so a culinary feast for all.

• The Whanga netball girls swing into action in the next few weeks, so get along to the Stratford courts and support them.

• The Dean Cup will be played a bit later this year. The first game will be at Whanga, of course, so it's never too early to start planning that trip. See you all then.