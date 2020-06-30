The show will go on.

While Covid-19 put a pause on this year's Taranaki Diocesan production, there was no question it was only a pause, rather than an end.

Darin Ramsay, the Taranaki Diocesan teacher who is directing this year's play, says students were all keen to get back to rehearsal once school returned.

"The students are looking forward to presenting this feel-good musical and even though there are now clashes with rehearsals and winter sports, all students originally cast in February have remained committed to the production."

Advertisement

Ella Coulton playing Amber Von Tussle, Hazel Simes playing Tracy Turnblad and Anne Larcom playing Edna Turnblad.

The musical, Hairspray, is set in 1960s Baltimore, and Darin says the cast and crew have enjoyed exploring the topics it touches on, from body shaming to the civil rights movement.

Originally set for performance dates in May, the curtain will now go up on performances at the end of August. Tickets will go on sale this month and are available from the school.

Darin says the musical features well-known songs and is suitable for all ages.

The musical features a cast and crew of more than 55 students, all of whom are working hard, he says.