November will see Taranaki rebooted and revived when the Taranaki Arts Festival (TAFT) presents RESET 2020, as part of a commitment to presenting the arts in Taranaki, and for the people of New Zealand.

RESET 2020 will be a lively cross-generational festival programme, officially launching on August 13, and is being curated to appeal to every kind of audience. RESET 2020 will be jam-packed with a smorgasbord of shows, from light-hearted to inspiring, thought-provoking and captivating audiences can expect to be entertained by cabaret, comedy, music and theatre performances throughout the festival.

Suzanne Porter, CEO of TAFT says she is thrilled to be bringing live performances to the region again.

"RESET 2020 is a celebration of New Zealand artists in all their diversity. We decided to be bold, take some risk and present an arts festival, we want our region to thrive post-Covid-19.

"This festival is providing a platform for New Zealand artists to get back to work, and equally just as vital, enabling our local communities the opportunity to engage again with the festival experience. Our partners and sponsors have been amazing in their continued support during trying times, without them we would not be presenting this programme."

Lisa Haskell, festival manager feels the timing is right to present a festival for the region.

"We strongly believe at a time when the world is not as it was, that Taranaki can make a difference and support our industry, regional businesses and community organisations who will all benefit from this event. TAFT is known for taking risks, being resilient, and just getting on with it," she says.

The Taranaki Arts Festival has a long-recognised history, and this year will celebrate its 30th anniversary, having been established in 1990 to present a festival for the people of Taranaki.

In 2019 the Trust made a bold move to present four niche festivals over two years in response to seeing the province come more alive with the arts. Two successful festivals were presented in 2019, Winter Fest and Spiegel Fest, and planning was well underway with the third festival Right Royal Cabaret Fest when Covid-19 hit early this year. The festival, along with hundreds on events nationally was cancelled.

RESET 2020 began as part of an arts continuity planning project, supported by Creative NZ while the country was in lockdown. The outcome and result of moving to alert level 1 from midnight on 8 June, meant the festival could go from project to programme.

"Initially, the project was a way to allow our festival team to maintain our practice, and remain sustainable during a time of uncertainty. It also allowed us to connect with our local communities, and to gain a better understanding of what aspirations they have, and how we can collaborate to achieve a unified outcome. RESET 2020 will have a strong regional and schools outreach programme." Lisa says.

Tandem Group Chartered Accountants are the official festival partner for RESET 2020. Director at Tandem Group, Dion Herlihy is thrilled with the announcement of the upcoming festival.

"We are excited to be partners on RESET 2020 and proud supporters of TAFT and it's superb festivals. RESET 2020 is just the tonic the region needs following our time in lockdown. Taranaki is an incredibly vibrant place to live and we know that events like the RESET 2020 festival will help to re-energise our province!"

Suzanne says there will be a big focus on encouraging New Zealand to embrace domestic travel, to come and enjoy all the fantastic experiences and events the region will offer during November.

"We know that when we do well, the region does well, so we'll be encouraging New Zealanders far and wide to come to Taranaki this spring, not only to support our festivals but to get out there and stay-cation at home. There are lots of fantastic hospitality and accommodation providers ready to welcome you while you are here."

RESET 2020 will commence from 5 -15 November and overlap the last weekend of the Taranaki Garden Festival, which runs from 30 October - 8 November and is also presented by TAFT.