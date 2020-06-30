Stratford library's winter reading programme is back in time for the school holidays.

The programme encourages young readers to read for at least 20 minutes each day.

Called the Read Around the Mountain challenge it is open to all school-aged children.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst says this year, the challenge is a little bit different from previous versions.

"This year, the children have to read for at least 20 minutes a day. To complete the challenge they have to do this for 40 days in total."

An app has also been introduced to use with the programme this time, but it isn't compulsory - a good old fashioned paper version is also available

Participants can track their progress on the Reader Zone app and type in a code to register or in a log sheet which they can collect from the library.

For every 10 days of completing the 20 minutes reading, they receive one entry into the prize draw. If they manage to complete all 40 days, they will receive four entries into the draw for a range of different gift vouchers.

The challenge will help children keep up to date with what is new at the library, Kate says.

"This challenge encourages children to keep reading and come in to see our range of books, so they can choose ones that interest them."

Children can read non-fiction, fiction and graphic novels for the competition. Audio books and books read with parents and grandparents can be included - they just have to be books from the Stratford and South Taranaki libraries, this includes using our e-platform books as well.

The challenge runs from July 6 to August 28.

■ For more information, visit the Stratford library. The code for the app is 81c96 or paper copies can be picked up at the Stratford library.