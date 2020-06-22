The Stratford District Council's customer satisfaction survey is open now.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says the survey is an opportunity for residents to let the council know how it has performed during the 2019-20 year.

"The information from the survey is essential for future planning, helping identify what council is doing well and where we can make improvements," he says.

Everyone who completes the survey, and provides their contact details, will go in the draw to win one of five $100 Stratford Business Association vouchers.

Complete the survey online at stratford.govt.nz or fill out the posted survey, which is expected to reach Stratford residents' letterboxes in the coming week.

The survey closes at 4.30pm on July 13, 2020.