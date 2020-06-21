Margie Hodgetts and the "gorgeous girls" at Paper Plus Stratford have another reason to celebrate this week.

While Margie and her team have been celebrating the store's 20th anniversary of being owned by Margie, with balloons, chocolates and giveaways in store, one lucky shopper is now celebrating even more.

They were one of 11 lucky Lotto players across the country to enjoy a midweek windfall after winning $19,330 with Lotto Second Division in last Wednesday's live Lotto draw.

Two of those winners, including the one who purchased their ticket in Paper Plus Stratford also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,919.

Advertisement

The Stratford Press ran an article online on Thursday morning about the winning ticket, and since then the Stratford store has been busy with people coming in to check their tickets, says Margie.

"People are talking about it and hoping they've won of course."

It's not the first time the store has sold a winning ticket for a major prize in Lotto, the Lotto counter in the store is packed full with trophies reflecting previous events.

"People like to know it's a lucky store. Selling a winning ticket like this is always good, it puts a bit of excitement out there."

Margie says she hopes the winner is local.

"That would be great wouldn't it. I'd love it is the money stayed in town."

As for what someone could spend their winnings on, Margie says there are plenty of options both in store, and in Stratford as a whole.

"It wouldn't be hard. Books of course, you could buy lots of books. Then there are lots of local businesses you could spend that money with, meals out, takeaways, gifts. There's all sorts in Stratford."