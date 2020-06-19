New Plymouth Operatic Society's upcoming show 'Wicked' has been rescheduled for 2021.

The show season of 'Wicked', due to open on June 18, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

At the 2020 Opening Night Party, cast, crew, management and the board of the society revealed that the show had rescheduled dates for 2021.

Rehearsals will recommence early in the New Year and tickets will be back on sale in July.

Board member Mark Leuthard says he was excited to announce the news.

"We were thrilled to be able to have the cast and crews meet on what would have been opening night and share with them our exciting news that the show will proceed as it was only confirmed in the last 24 hours."

'Wicked' tells the story of the land of Oz before Dorothy dropped in; meeting at University, the young Elphaba and Glinda spark an unlikely friendship. Through the trials and tribulations of friendship, love and rivalry, 'Wicked' is bound to appeal to those young and old.

Winning more than 90 awards internationally, the 'Wicked' musical cast its spell over audiences worldwide and is certainly an unforgettable, enchanting experience not to be missed.

'Wicked' flies into Taranaki on June 17, 2021.