This year won't be the first time Rusty Kane's name has appeared on a election ballot but it's different this time, he says.

Rusty, who is contesting the New Plymouth seat as an independent at this year's general election, says he is representing the Taranaki region rather than a political party.

"The difference is, candidates who are in a particular party, once they get to Wellington, their votes etc are based on what their party wants, not always the area they represent. As an independent candidate my vote will be based on the region not politics."

Rusty is no stranger to elections, local or general.

Advertisement

He contested the Stratford mayoralty in 2009, was the first non-Maori to stand in the Te Tai Hauāuru Maori seat, has run for seats on the Taranaki District Health Board, Taranaki Regional Council, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the New Plymouth Council, as well as standing in the 2009 Mount Albert by-election and for the Tauranga seat in the 2014 and 2017 general elections.

"It's about standing and making people aware of things. I have always stood on local issues. For the price of a deposit you can bring attention to important issues."

This time, the issues are Taranaki focused he says.

"Talking to the New Plymouth mayor and to businesspeople, they say they can't get in front of the people in Wellington they want to. They say they can't get parliament's attention on the things they want. If elected, I will be the person who can get them in front of the people they want to talk to."

This, he says, is because he won't be singing from a specific party songbook.

"As an independent, I would be there to represent Taranaki. I won't be making the decisions myself on what the important issues are. I will be listening to Taranaki's leaders and asking them what they want for the region."

He doesn't have policies he says, but ears, the time and the willingness to listen to Taranaki's leaders.

"It's going to be a way to bring politics back to the region. Giving Taranaki a way to negotiate what is best for the region. As a region we are competing with other regions for things, so getting a seat at the table in Wellington for someone from Taranaki who will speak for what Taranaki needs is important for the region to be able to do well and to get what is best for it."

Advertisement

With some of the region's candidates already high on their party lists, he says a vote for an independent candidate such as himself is a way to increase representation for the region.

"Some of them will already get through, so voting for them is a waste. They already have a seat at Parliament. If I get in as well, that is an extra Taranaki voice to speak up for the region. It's another tool in the toolbox for the region to use and we need all the tools we can get."

When it comes to conscience votes he will abstain.

"Because it's not about me, or what I think. I can't say what Taranaki thinks as a whole when it comes to matters of conscience so in those instances I would abstain."

While he is contesting the New Plymouth seat, he will be representing the region as a whole if he is elected, he says.

"That's why I am talking to people from all across the region, not just New Plymouth. It's about what is best for the region."

While he will take guidance from Taranaki's mayors if he is successful, Rusty says some of the region's needs are already clear.

"We want to keep our jobs, we want our industries to continue. We want our region to do well."